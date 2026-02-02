Markets

Hanon Systems Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Swings To Operating Profit; Stock Gains

February 02, 2026 — 11:54 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Hanon Systems (018880.KS), a South Korean automotive parts maker, reported Tuesday narrower net loss in its fourth quarter, while it turned around operating profit with higher sales.

In South Korea, the shares were gaining around 6.4 percent, trading at 3,405.00 won.

For the three-month period, the company posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of 196.08 billion Korean won, narrower than a net loss of 315.80 billion won in the same period last year.

However, the company recorded an operating profit of 91.15 billion won, compared to prior year's loss of 137.59 billion won.

Sales were 2.703 trillion won, up 6.6 percent from the previous year's 2.536 trillion won. Sequentially, sales edged down 0.1 percent.

