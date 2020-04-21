Hannover Withdraws FY20 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK) Tuesday announced it is withdrawing its profit guidance for the current year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The company said it withdrew its full year outlook in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the associated increased uncertainty surrounding both the claims development and the capital market environment.

The company said it is too soon to estimate the expected negative impacts of the COVID-19 crisis over the course of the year in light of the prevailing uncertainties at this point in time.

For 2020, Hannover Re had expected to grow its gross premium in total business by around 5% and net income to around 1.2 billion euros.

Based on preliminary figures for the first quarter, Hannover Re expects net income of about 300 million euros, compared to 293.7 million euros last year.

