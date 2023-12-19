Hannover Ruck SE - ADR - Level I (HVRRY) Price Target Increased by 6.89% to 122.69

The average one-year price target for Hannover Ruck SE - ADR - Level I (OTC:HVRRY) has been revised to 122.69 / share. This is an increase of 6.89% from the prior estimate of 114.78 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 88.94 to a high of 153.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.46% from the latest reported closing price of 117.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hannover Ruck SE - ADR - Level I. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVRRY is 0.01%, an increase of 37.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.53% to 31K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 21.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVRRY by 48.00% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVRRY by 3.73% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 14.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVRRY by 14.26% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HVRRY by 66.71% over the last quarter.

