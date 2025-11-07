Is Hannover Ruck (HVRRY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Hannover Ruck (HVRRY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HVRRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.73. Over the past 52 weeks, HVRRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.05 and as low as 11.00, with a median of 12.34.

We should also highlight that HVRRY has a P/B ratio of 2.42. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.26. Over the past 12 months, HVRRY's P/B has been as high as 2.92 and as low as 2.19, with a median of 2.52.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HVRRY has a P/S ratio of 1.2. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.22.

Finally, we should also recognize that HVRRY has a P/CF ratio of 12.86. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. HVRRY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.01. Over the past 52 weeks, HVRRY's P/CF has been as high as 16.47 and as low as 11.94, with a median of 13.54.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Hannover Ruck's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HVRRY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

