News & Insights

Markets

Hannover Ruck AGM Approves All Proposed Resolutions

May 03, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hannover Ruck said that its virtual Annual General Meeting approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay a total dividend of 6.00 euros per share for the 2022 financial year. The payout consists of an ordinary dividend of 5.00 euros per share - an increase of 0.50 euros compared to the previous year - and a special dividend of 1.00 euros per share.

This year, 79.3% of eligible shareholders took part in the voting.

The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Hannover on 6 May 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.