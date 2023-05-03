Hannover Ruck AGM Approves All Proposed Resolutions

(RTTNews) - Hannover Ruck said that its virtual Annual General Meeting approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay a total dividend of 6.00 euros per share for the 2022 financial year. The payout consists of an ordinary dividend of 5.00 euros per share - an increase of 0.50 euros compared to the previous year - and a special dividend of 1.00 euros per share.

This year, 79.3% of eligible shareholders took part in the voting.

The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Hannover on 6 May 2024.

