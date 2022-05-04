Hannover Rück AGM Approves All Proposed Resolutions

Markets

(RTTNews) - Hannover Rück said that its virtual Annual General Meeting approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay a total dividend of 5.75 euros per share for the 2021 financial year.

The payout consists of an unchanged ordinary dividend of 4.50 euros per share and a special dividend of 1.25 euros per share. This puts the distribution to shareholders of Hannover Re on a record level.

The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Hannover on 3 May 2023.

