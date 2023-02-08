Markets

Hannover Re: Renewed Premium Volume Slightly Below Prior Year

February 08, 2023 — 01:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK) said it achieved an inflation- and risk-adjusted price increase on renewed business of 8.0% in the treaty renewals as at 1 January 2023 in traditional property and casualty reinsurance. The total renewed premium volume came in at 9.80 billion euros, slightly below the previous year.

The company noted that, adjusted for the sharp surge in inflation, the pricing momentum slowed in many lines of primary insurance.

Jean-Jacques Henchoz, Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Re, said. "We have achieved a durable improvement of the quality of our portfolio from which we will benefit in the long run."

