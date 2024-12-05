Hannover Re upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannover Re (HVRRY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of EUR 292, up from EUR 254, as part of a broader research note on Reinsurance names in Europe. In softer pricing environments, Hannover Re has outperformed the peer group with shares trading up about 8% on average, while peers have traded down, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Hannover Re is a clear compounder stock that is growing faster than the group while maintaining stable ROE’s and growing capital return, the firm added.
