Hannover Re Q2 Profit Rises On Strong Premium Growth; Backs FY22 Profit View

(RTTNews) - German re-insurer Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter Group net income increased 5.6 percent to 385.1 million euros from last year's 364.7 million euros.

Earnings per share were 3.19 euros, up from 3.02 euros a year ago. Operating profit or EBIT, meanwhile, dropped 5.3 percent from last year to 522.9 million euros.

Gross written premium climbed 20.3 percent to 8.01 billion euros from prior year's 6.66 billion euros.

Net premium earned went up 21.2 percent from last year to 7.06 billion euros.

Further, the company confirmed profit guidance for 2022 with sustained profitable growth in the first half-year.

The company also raised targets for gross premium growth and return on investment.

For the 2022, Hannover Re expects gross premium to grow by more than 7.5 percent adjusted for exchange rate effects, a return on investment of more than 2.5 percent and Group net income of 1.4 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros.

Hannover Re also continues to aim for an ordinary dividend at least on the level of the previous year or higher. This will be supplemented by a special dividend.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.