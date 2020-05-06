Hannover Re Q1 Operating Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK) reported first quarter Group net income of 300.9 million euros compared to 293.7 million euros, prior year, an increase of 2.5%. Earnings per share was 2.49 euros compared to 2.43 euros. Taxes fell by 17.6% during the quarter. Operating profit (EBIT) declined by 5.2% to 426.6 million euros.

First quarter gross written premium increased by 9.4% as at 31 March 2020 to 7.0 billion euros. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, growth would have amounted to 8.5%. Net premium earned climbed by 10.4% to 5.1 billion euros. The increase would have been 9.7% at constant exchange rates.

For 2020, the net major loss budget is set at 975 million euros. Hannover Re anticipates an unchanged payout ratio for the ordinary dividend in the range of 35% to 45% of its IFRS Group net income.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board have submitted a dividend proposal of 5.50 euros per share for fiscal 2019.

