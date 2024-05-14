Hannover Re Q1 Net Income Rises; Confirms 2024 Guidance

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK) reported that its first quarter Group net income improved by 15% to 558 million euros from last year. Earnings per share was 4.63 euros compared to 4.02 euros. The operating profit or EBIT climbed by 13% to 811 million euros. The reinsurance service result increased by 27% to 720 million euros.

Reinsurance revenue, gross, grew by 1.6% to 6.7 billion euros. The Group noted that a growth of 3.0% would have been booked at unchanged exchange rates.

Hannover Re expects reinsurance revenue in total business to grow by more than 5% in 2024 based on constant exchange rates. Group net income is expected to reach at least 2.1 billion euros for the full year.

