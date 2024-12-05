Hannover Re price target raised to EUR 294 from EUR 255 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Hannover Re (HVRRY) to EUR 294 from EUR 255 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
