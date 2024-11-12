Hannover Re price target raised to EUR 292 from EUR 290 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Derald Goh raised the firm’s price target on Hannover Re (HVRRY) to EUR 292 from EUR 290 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

