Hannover Re H1 net income up 18%, full-year guidance confirmed

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

August 09, 2023 — 01:51 am EDT

Written by Amir Orusov for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The German reinsurer Hannover ReHNRGn.DE on Wednesday posted a 18% rise in net income in the first half of 2023, helped by its life and health insurance unit and investment income, and it said it was confident about meeting its full-year targets.

Net income in the January-June period was 960 million euros ($1.05 billion) compared to 815 million euros the same period last year.

($1 = 0.9112 euros)

(Reporting by Amir Orusov, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

