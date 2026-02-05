Hannover Re FY25 Profit, Reinsurance Revenue Climb; Confirms FY26 Profit View

(RTTNews) - German re-insurer Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) announced Thursday preliminary fiscal 2025 results, reporting higher profit and reinsurance revenues. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 profit outlook.

For the year, Group net income increased to 2.64 billion euros from last year's 2.33 billion euros, in line with expectations.

The operating profit or EBIT amounted to 3.5 billion euros, up from 3.3 billion euros a year ago. Property and casualty reinsurance contributed 2.6 billion euros in EBIT, higher than 2.4 billion euros last year.

Hannover Re generated reinsurance revenue of 26.8 billion euros in the year, higher than prior year's 26.4 billion euros.

The company increased the premium income in traditional property and casualty reinsurance by 3.3 percent in the treaty renewals as of January 1, 2026.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect Group net income of at least 2.7 billion euros, an increase of 12.5 percent compared to the previous year's original forecast.

Hannover Re plans to publish its audited annual financial statement on March 12.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

