Hannover Re FY25 Net Income Rises; Confirms 2026 Guidance

March 12, 2026 — 03:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hannover Re (HNR1.DE) reported that its fiscal 2025 Group net income rose by 13.4% to 2.6 billion euros. Earnings per share was 21.90 euros compared to 19.31 euros. Operating profit or EBIT increased by 5.7% to 3.5 billion euros.

Fiscal 2025 reinsurance revenue for the Group rose by 1.5% to 26.8 billion euros. Growth would have reached 4.7% at constant exchange rates.

Hannover Re continues to project Group net income of at least 2.7 billion euros for fiscal 2026.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the AGM a 39% higher dividend of 12.50 euros per share for fiscal 2025.

At last close, Hannover Re shares were trading at 247.40 euros, down 0.40%.

