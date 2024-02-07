Hannover Re FY23 Income Rises; Confirms FY24 Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - German re-insurer Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 preliminary Group net income grew to 1.8 billion euros from last year's 0.78 billion euros, and were in line with expectations.

Operating result or EBIT was 1.97 billion euros, up from 1.52 billion euros last year. An increase in reserves in Property & Casualty reinsurance had a significant impact on EBIT, particularly in the fourth quarter, the company noted.

Reinsurance revenue rose to 24.4 billion euros from 24.1 billion euros last year. The total renewed premium volume grew by 6.9 percent to 10.21 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Hannover Re continues to anticipate Group net income of at least 2.1 billion euros. Reinsurance revenue is expected to grow by more than 5 percent on the Group level, with volume growth likely to be stronger in property and casualty reinsurance than in life and health reinsurance.

Hannover Re will publish its annual financial statement on March 18.

