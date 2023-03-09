Hannover Re FY22 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2022 net income rose by 14.2% to 1.41 billion euros from 1.23 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 11.66 euros compared to 10.21 euros. The operating profit or EBIT improved by 20.3% to 2.1 billion euros from 1.7 billion euros. Gross premium for the Group increased by 19.9% to 33.3 billion euros.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend distribution of altogether 6.00 euros. This is composed of an increased ordinary dividend of 5.00 euros per share and a special dividend of 1.00 euros per share.

Looking forward, the Group confirmed its outlook for 2023. Group net income of at least 1.7 billion euros is expected under IFRS 17.

Hannover Re's dividend policy remains unchanged. It is envisaged that the ordinary dividend will at least be on the level of the prior year.

