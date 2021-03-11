Hannover Re FY20 Operating Profit Declines; Confirms 2021 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2020 Group net income was down 31.2% to 883.1 million euros from 1.28 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 7.32 euros compared to 10.65 euros. The operating profit (EBIT) declined by 34.5% to 1.21 billion euros from 1.85 billion euros.

Fiscal 2020 gross premium rose by 9.6% to 24.8 billion euros from 22.6 billion euros, last year; growth would have reached 12.0% adjusted for exchange rate effects. Net premium earned increased by 8.2% to 21.4 billion euros from 19.7 billion euros. Growth would have come in at 10.6% at constant exchange rates. For 2021, Hannover Re plans to grow gross premium in total business by around 5% based on constant exchange rates. Group net income is anticipated to be in the range of 1.15 billion euros to 1.25 billion euros.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that an ordinary dividend of 4.50 euros per share should be paid for 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.