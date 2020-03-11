Hannover Re FY19 Net Income Rises; Confirms 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2019 Group net income rose by 21.2% to 1.28 billion euros. Earnings per share was 10.65 euros compared to 8.79 euros. The operating profit (EBIT) improved by 16.1% to 1.85 billion euros.

Fiscal 2019 net premium earned grew by 14.1% to 19.7 billion euros. Gross premium volume increased by 17.8% to 22.6 billion euros; it would have grown by 15.2% adjusted for exchange rate effects.

For 2020, Hannover Re expects to grow its gross premium in total business by around 5%. Group net income is projected to reach a level of around 1.2 billion euros.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the AGM an increase of the dividend for 2019 to 5.50 euros per share. This consists of an increased ordinary dividend of 4.00 euros per share and an unchanged special dividend of 1.50 euros per share.

