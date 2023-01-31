Hannover Re Expects Net Income Of At Least EUR 1.7 Bln In 2023

(RTTNews) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) expects to grow its Group net income to at least 1.7 billion euros for the 2023 financial year.

Reinsurance revenue is expected to grow by at least 5% at constant exchange rates and the return on investment from assets under own management should be at least 2.4%.

The company said that the all statements regarding future targets are subject to the premises that there are no unforeseen distortions on capital markets, that large loss expenditure remains within the expected value of 1.725 billion euros and the Covid-19 pandemic does not have any further significant impact on the result in life and health reinsurance.

