Hannover Re Affirms FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) said Wednesday that it grew its premium volume in traditional property and casualty reinsurance by 14.0 percent adjusted for exchange rate effects in the treaty renewals, as at 1 January 2020. The price increase for the renewed business amounted to 2.3 percent.

The company noted that business in North America, the United Kingdom and agricultural risk posted particularly significant growth, while prices and conditions slightly improved overall.

Based on preliminary figures, Hannover Re expects its group net income improved in the 2019 financial year to around 1.28 billion euros from 1.05 billion euros last year.

The company projects gross premium for the year increased to about 22.6 billion euros from 19.2 billion euros in the prior year. The return on investment booked from assets under own management amounted to 3.5 percent for the financial year just ended.

The combined ratio deteriorated to 98.2 percent and is above the targeted level of no more than 97 percent for the full year.

Hannover Re will publish its audited annual financial statement on March 11, 2020.

For fiscal 2020, Hannover Re affirmed its outlook for Group net income of around 1.2 billion euros. Based on constant exchange rates, the company noted that gross premium should grow by around 5 percent and the return on investment should be around 2.7 percent.

The company noted that all statements regarding future targets are subject to the premise that large loss expenditure remains within the envisaged budget of 975 million euros, and that there are no unforeseen distortions on capital markets.

The dividend policy will also continue unchanged as in previous years, Hannover Re said.

