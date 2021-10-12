Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HASI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.48, changing hands as high as $56.69 per share. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HASI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HASI's low point in its 52 week range is $41.62 per share, with $72.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.46.

