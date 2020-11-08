Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

A week ago, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 9.9% to hit US$23m. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital also reported a statutory profit of US$0.28, which was an impressive 71% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:HASI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's seven analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$94.7m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dive 40% to US$0.88 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$92.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.88 in 2021. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small lift in revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$46.00, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$38.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 0.8%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 24% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 23% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (of which 3 are concerning!) you should know about.

