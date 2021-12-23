Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2021

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2022. Shareholders who purchased HASI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HASI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.79, the dividend yield is 2.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HASI was $53.79, representing a -25.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.42 and a 20.36% increase over the 52 week low of $44.69.

HASI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). HASI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports HASI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.4%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hasi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HASI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HASI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an decrease of -2.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HASI at 4.78%.

