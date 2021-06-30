Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HASI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.74, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HASI was $56.74, representing a -21.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.42 and a 105.36% increase over the 52 week low of $27.63.

HASI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). HASI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports HASI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.51%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HASI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HASI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HASI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (HASI)

iShares Trust (HASI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 14.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HASI at 5.51%.

