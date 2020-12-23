Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HASI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HASI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.93, the dividend yield is 2.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HASI was $63.93, representing a 11.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.47 and a 325.91% increase over the 52 week low of $15.01.

HASI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). HASI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.43. Zacks Investment Research reports HASI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.98%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HASI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HASI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HASI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust (REM)

Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TAN with an increase of 129.13% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of HASI at 5.6%.

