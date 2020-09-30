Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HASI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HASI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.88, the dividend yield is 3.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HASI was $41.88, representing a -4.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.79 and a 179.01% increase over the 52 week low of $15.01.

HASI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). HASI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports HASI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.29%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

This marks the 3rd quarter that HASI has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to HASI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HASI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust (REM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 23.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HASI at 4.82%.

