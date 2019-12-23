Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.335 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HASI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HASI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.42, the dividend yield is 4.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HASI was $32.42, representing a -0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.61 and a 72.22% increase over the 52 week low of $18.83.

HASI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). HASI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports HASI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.18%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HASI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HASI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HASI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Solar ETF (TAN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TAN with an increase of 3.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HASI at 4.83%.

