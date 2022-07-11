Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc Shares Close the Day 19.0% Lower - Daily Wrap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) shares closed today 19.0% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 30.4% year-to-date, down 33.8% over the past 12 months, and up 100.3% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.1%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $39.26 and as low as $35.94 this week.

Shares closed 54.5% below its 52-week high and 11.6% below its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 11.5% lower than the 10-day average and 25.1% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.1.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Financials industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 16.2%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 242.3%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 110.0% higher than the average peer.

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

