Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $70.09 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $89.76 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $75.42 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.0% to $101.30 million from $86.59 million last year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $70.09 Mln. vs. $89.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $101.30 Mln vs. $86.59 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.