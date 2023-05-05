Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (HASI) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.58 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 will receive the payment on July 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.33%, the lowest has been 1.96%, and the highest has been 7.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HASI is 0.27%, an increase of 19.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.74% to 87,296K shares. The put/call ratio of HASI is 5.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital is 44.30. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 69.20% from its latest reported closing price of 26.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital is 164MM, an increase of 48.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,511K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,438K shares, representing an increase of 12.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 4.30% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,857K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,359K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 3,062K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 2,899K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing an increase of 37.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 45.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,723K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,605K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hannon Armstrong is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $7 billion in managed assets as of December 31, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns.

