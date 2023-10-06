Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (FRA:6HA) Price Target Increased by 27.07% to 44.79

The average one-year price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (FRA:6HA) has been revised to 44.79 / share. This is an increase of 27.07% from the prior estimate of 35.25 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.41 to a high of 61.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 139.54% from the latest reported closing price of 18.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6HA is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.82% to 103,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,896K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,727K shares, representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6HA by 5.41% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,888K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,946K shares, representing an increase of 19.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6HA by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 4,018K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares, representing an increase of 23.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6HA by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 3,975K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares, representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6HA by 0.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,273K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840K shares, representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6HA by 7.04% over the last quarter.

