News & Insights

Stocks

Hannans Limited’s AGM to Discuss Key Resolutions

October 24, 2024 — 10:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hannans Limited (AU:RIL) has released an update.

Hannans Limited is set to conduct its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will deliberate on key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of directors. Noteworthy agenda items also involve ratifying prior options issued to Euroz Hartleys Limited and approving a mandate for issuing additional equity securities. These decisions could potentially impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:RIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.