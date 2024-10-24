Hannans Limited’s AGM to Discuss Key Resolutions

Hannans Limited (AU:RIL) has released an update.

Hannans Limited is set to conduct its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will deliberate on key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of directors. Noteworthy agenda items also involve ratifying prior options issued to Euroz Hartleys Limited and approving a mandate for issuing additional equity securities. These decisions could potentially impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:RIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.