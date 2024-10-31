Hannans Limited Expands European Battery Recycling Efforts

Hannans Limited (AU:RIL) has released an update.

Hannans Limited is advancing its lithium-ion battery recycling initiatives in Europe, with new partnerships in Central and Southeast Europe for battery feedstock. The company is conducting feasibility studies in the UK and aims to secure funding and agreements for its innovative project, including a potential ‘green bond’ placement. These efforts align with Redivium’s strategy to create a sustainable metal production industry.

