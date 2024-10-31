News & Insights

Stocks

Hannans Limited Expands European Battery Recycling Efforts

October 31, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hannans Limited (AU:RIL) has released an update.

Hannans Limited is advancing its lithium-ion battery recycling initiatives in Europe, with new partnerships in Central and Southeast Europe for battery feedstock. The company is conducting feasibility studies in the UK and aims to secure funding and agreements for its innovative project, including a potential ‘green bond’ placement. These efforts align with Redivium’s strategy to create a sustainable metal production industry.

For further insights into AU:RIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.