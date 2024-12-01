News & Insights

Hannans Limited Announces $3.39 Million Entitlement Offer

December 01, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Hannans Limited (AU:RIL) has released an update.

Hannans Limited is launching a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $3.39 million by offering shareholders one new share for each share they own, priced at $0.001 per share. Joint Lead Managers Euroz Hartleys Limited and Leeuwin Wealth Pty Ltd are overseeing the offer. Investors are advised to consider the shares as highly speculative and to seek professional advice before investing.

