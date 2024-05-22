News & Insights

Stocks

Hannan Metals Unveils Major Copper-Gold Discovery in Peru

May 22, 2024 — 01:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hannan Metals Ltd (TSE:HAN) has released an update.

Hannan Metals Ltd announces a major copper-gold porphyry discovery at Previsto Central in the Valiente Project, Peru, covering a 4 km by 1 km area, with mineralization open in all directions. The discovery within a 10 km by 5 km magnetic and radiometric anomaly suggests a potentially globally significant porphyry system. The company will focus on advancing the project to the drilling stage during the upcoming dry season.

For further insights into TSE:HAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.