Hannan Metals Unveils Major Copper-Gold Discovery in Peru

Hannan Metals Ltd announces a major copper-gold porphyry discovery at Previsto Central in the Valiente Project, Peru, covering a 4 km by 1 km area, with mineralization open in all directions. The discovery within a 10 km by 5 km magnetic and radiometric anomaly suggests a potentially globally significant porphyry system. The company will focus on advancing the project to the drilling stage during the upcoming dry season.

