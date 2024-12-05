Hannan Metals Uncovers Key Anomaly in Peru

Hannan Metals Ltd (TSE:HAN) has released an update.

Hannan Metals Ltd has discovered a significant 2.4 km geophysical anomaly at the Vista Alegre prospect in Peru, indicating potential gold and silver mineralization. With 12 drill platforms approved, the company plans to begin drilling in Q2 2025, highlighting a promising step in the Valiente copper-gold project’s development.

