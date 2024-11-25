News & Insights

Hannan Metals Secures Approval for Peru Drilling

November 25, 2024 — 01:16 pm EST

Hannan Metals Ltd (TSE:HAN) has released an update.

Hannan Metals Ltd has secured environmental approval for its inaugural drilling program at the Valiente copper-gold project in Peru, marking a significant milestone for the company. The program will explore three key prospects, utilizing up to 40 drill platforms across a large area. This approval highlights improved permitting conditions in Peru, paving the way for further exploration activities.

