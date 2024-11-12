News & Insights

Stocks

Hannan Metals Announces AGM Results and New Director

November 12, 2024 — 01:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hannan Metals Ltd (TSE:HAN) has released an update.

Hannan Metals Limited has announced the outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of its board members and the appointment of Ms. Catalina Vargas as a new non-independent director. Ms. Vargas brings over three decades of experience in the mining sector, particularly in Peru, to her new role, further strengthening Hannan’s governance and commitment to responsible exploration.

For further insights into TSE:HAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.