Hannan Metals Announces AGM Results and New Director

Hannan Metals Limited has announced the outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of its board members and the appointment of Ms. Catalina Vargas as a new non-independent director. Ms. Vargas brings over three decades of experience in the mining sector, particularly in Peru, to her new role, further strengthening Hannan’s governance and commitment to responsible exploration.

