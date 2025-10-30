Markets

Hanmi Pharm Q3 Net Profit Increases

October 30, 2025 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd. (128940.KS), Thursday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting net profit of KRW 45.4 billion compared to KRW 35 billion in 2024.

Pre-tax profit amounted to KRW 52.3 billion compared to KRW 40.2 billion in the previous year.

Operating profit was KRW 55.1 billion compared to last year's KRW 51 billion.

Sales stood at KRW 362.3 billion compared to KRW 362.1 billion in the year ago quarter.

Hanmi's stock closed at KRW 390,500, down 0.76 percent on the Korea Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.