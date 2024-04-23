News & Insights

Hanmi, Merck Collaborate To Evaluate BH3120 + Keytruda Combination In Metastatic Solid Tumors

April 23, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Korea's Hanmi Pharmaceutical said it has entered into a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK).

As per the agreement, Hanmi Pharmaceutical will conduct a phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its immuno-oncology drug, 'BH3120', in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with progressive or metastatic solid tumors. Hanmi Pharmaceutical will sponsor the clinical trial, and Merck will supply Keytruda.

BH3120' is a next-generation immunotherapy drug that applies 'Pentambody', a bispecific antibody platform technology, currently under joint development by Hanmi Pharmaceutical and its Chinese subsidiary, Beijing Hanmi Pharmaceutical.

