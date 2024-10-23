Hanmi Financial upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $25.50, up from $20.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HAFC:
- Hanmi Financial reports Q3 EPS 49c, consensus 48c
- HAFC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Hanmi Financial upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette
- Hanmi Financial price target lowered to $21 from $22 at Wedbush
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.