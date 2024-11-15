Hanmi Financial upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Timothy Coffey upgraded Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to Buy from Neutral.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HAFC:
- Verizon downgraded, Canadian Pacific upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Hanmi Financial upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler
- Hanmi Financial upgraded to Overweight at Piper on ‘much better’ outlook
- Hanmi Financial reports Q3 EPS 49c, consensus 48c
- HAFC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.