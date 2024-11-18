News & Insights

Hanmi Financial opens Korea representative office in Seoul

November 18, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Hanmi Financial (HAFC) announced that Hanmi Bank opened its first representative office in Seoul, South Korea. The new representative office is located within the International Finance Center Seoul. This complements the bank’s existing Korea Desks in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Silicon Valley in California, and in cities in New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Texas.

