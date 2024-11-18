Hanmi Financial opens Korea representative office in Seoul

Hanmi Financial (HAFC) announced that Hanmi Bank opened its first representative office in Seoul, South Korea. The new representative office is located within the International Finance Center Seoul. This complements the bank’s existing Korea Desks in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Silicon Valley in California, and in cities in New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Texas.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HAFC:
- Hanmi Financial upgraded to Buy at Janney on earnings growth potential
- Hanmi Financial upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott
- Verizon downgraded, Canadian Pacific upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Hanmi Financial upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler
- Hanmi Financial upgraded to Overweight at Piper on ‘much better’ outlook
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.