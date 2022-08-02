Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.25

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of August to $0.25. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Hanmi Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having paid out dividends for 9 years, Hanmi Financial has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, Hanmi Financial's payout ratio sits at 22%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 12.3% over the next 12 months. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 29%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqGS:HAFC Historic Dividend August 2nd 2022

Hanmi Financial's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Hanmi Financial's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Hanmi Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Hanmi Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Hanmi Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Hanmi Financial has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Is Hanmi Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

