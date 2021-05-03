Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 7th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of May.

Hanmi Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hanmi Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 2.0% on the current share price of $20.3. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Hanmi Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Hanmi Financial paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:HAFC Historic Dividend May 3rd 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Hanmi Financial's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past eight years, Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend at approximately 4.6% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Hanmi Financial worth buying for its dividend? Hanmi Financial has seen its earnings per share stagnate in recent years, although the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which could bode well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Hanmi Financial more closely.

In light of that, while Hanmi Financial has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Hanmi Financial that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

