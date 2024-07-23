Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Hanmi Financial (HAFC) reported revenue of $56.68 million, down 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.07 million, representing a surprise of -4.05%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hanmi Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 62.2% compared to the 59.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 62.2% compared to the 59.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest margin : 2.7% versus 2.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2.7% versus 2.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $7.27 billion compared to the $7.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.27 billion compared to the $7.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans : 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-interest income : $8.06 million compared to the $8.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $8.06 million compared to the $8.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Income : $48.62 million versus $50.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $48.62 million versus $50.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $2.43 million versus $2.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.43 million versus $2.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other operating income : $2.71 million versus $2.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.71 million versus $2.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Trade finance & other service charges and fees: $1.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.33 million.

Shares of Hanmi Financial have returned +28.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

