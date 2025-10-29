Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Price Target Increased by 10.36% to 31.24

The average one-year price target for Hanmi Financial (NasdaqGS:HAFC) has been revised to $31.24 / share. This is an increase of 10.36% from the prior estimate of $28.30 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.80 to a high of $33.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.34% from the latest reported closing price of $27.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanmi Financial. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAFC is 0.09%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 35,552K shares. The put/call ratio of HAFC is 5.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,784K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares , representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,417K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 9.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 957K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 872K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares , representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 799K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 47.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.