HANMI FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $HAFC Reports Quarterly Earnings

HANMI FINANCIAL ($HAFC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, missing estimates of $0.58 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $62,820,000, missing estimates of $64,722,396 by $-1,902,396.

HANMI FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

HANMI FINANCIAL insiders have traded $HAFC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROMOLO SANTAROSA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $643,737

HANMI FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of HANMI FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

